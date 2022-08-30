Actor Kamal R Khan was arrested on Tuesday for posting allegedly derogatory tweets against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in 2020, and making other controversial remarks on social media, reported The Indian Express.

The actor, popularly known as KRK, was arrested at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Dubai on Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

Khan has been booked under Sections 500 (defamation) and 153 (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene content in electronic form.

The arrest came two years after a first information report was filed against Khan based on a complaint made by Shiv Sena youth wing member Rahul Kanal, reported the Hindustan Times. Kanal alleged that Khan made derogatory comments against Irrfan Khan while he was in hospital. He was also accused of sharing offensive tweets against Kapoor when the veteran actor was being treated in hospital.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, while Kapoor died a day later.

Kamal R Khan often draws flak for his controversial tweets and comments on social media, mostly targeted at Bollywood filmmakers and actors. Most recently, he had posted a tweet blaming actor Anushka Sharma after her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli spoke in an interview about feeling “mentally down”.

In a now deleted tweet, Khan claimed that Sharma made Kohli believe that he was not doing well mentally.

Last year, actor Manoj Bajpayee had also filed a criminal defamation complaint against Khan for posting an allegedly derogatory tweet against him. Khan had described Bajpayee’s web series The Family Man as “soft porn”. Actor Salman Khan had also sent Kamal R Khan a defamation notice last year after the latter made allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.