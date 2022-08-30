Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagbal area of the district after they received information about militants being present there, an officer said according to PTI.

The search operation is still in progress.

Several gunfights between members of the security forces and militants have taken place in Kashmir this month.

On August 10, the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three militants, including one suspected to be involved in the killing of actor Amreen Bhat and government employee Rahul Bhat.

On August 13, a police officer was killed in Kulgam district after suspected militants threw a grenade at him.

Two days before this, four soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on an Army post in the Rajouri district. Two militants were shot dead during this attack.