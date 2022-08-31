Eight persons died in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday after a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, PTI reported.

Three persons were injured in the accident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when a sports utility vehicle travelling from the village of Chingam to Chatroo in the Kishtwar district fell into a 300-feet deep gorge, according to the Hindustan Times. The accident took place near the Bonda village.

Those who died have been identified as Bashir Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Mohammed Akbar, Fareed, Nusrat Banoo, Fareed Hussain, Shareef and Noor Hussain. Rescue teams had found five persons dead on the spot, while three others died while being taken to a hospital.

The injured persons – Khatoon Begum, Akhter Hussain and Manzoor Ahmad – are being treated at a government hospital, unidentified officials told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rs 2 lakh each would be given from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the kin of those who died . The injured persons would be given Rs 50,000 each, he added.

“Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar,” Modi said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest.”

Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday told the Kishtwar district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for those who were injured.

Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said that the local administration will provide compensation to those injured and pay for their treatment, ANI reported.

J&K | 8 are dead including a small girl while 3 have been injured. Medical teams are looking into those who are injured. We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment: Devansh Yadav, DC, Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/9GsIxEZDJw — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply saddened to the loss of lives in the accident. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said on Twitter.