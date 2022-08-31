The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will meet the Central Bureau of Investigation director on Wednesday to demand a nationwide inquiry into alleged attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple Opposition-ruled state governments.

“Under step one, central agencies like CBI...are deployed to threaten the political leaders,” Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi said at a press conference. “They are subsequently asked to join the party [BJP] with offers of withdrawing these cases...as part of the final step, crores are offered to topple an elected government.”

Describing the alleged poaching attempts as “Operation Lotus”, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of offering Rs 20 crore each to its 40 MLAs to lure them to switch sides and overthrow its government in Delhi.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Atishi alleged that BJP has spent Rs 6,300 under its “Operation Lotus” across the country. She claimed that revenue generated from high prices of petroleum products was being diverted to poach MLAs.

“This is not the first time they are doing so,” she said. “They did the same in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, [and] Madhya Pradesh.”

आज AAP MLAs का Delegation CBI Director के पास जाएगा और Operation Lotus की जांच की मांग करेगा



Petrol-Diesel का पैसा MLAs को ख़रीदने में Divert किया जा रहा है



BJP ने राज्य सरकारों को गिराने के लिए 6300 Crore ख़र्च किया



AAP MLAs को ख़रीदने के लिए रखा 800 Cr किसका है?



-@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/XdlJBj5PrT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 31, 2022

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the first to raise such allegations on August 22, days after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided his home in a case of alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy.

Sisodia claimed the BJP had reached out to him with an offer to drop cases against him and make him the party’s chief ministerial candidate if he switched sides.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations and accused the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to divert attention from corruption in its government.

On Tuesday, all seven Delhi BJP MPs wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to start an inquiry into the poaching allegations. The MPs who signed the letter are Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir and Harsh Vardhan.

“This is an obvious attempt to divert the attention from their obvious involvement in the liquor and classroom scam among others,” said the letter. “We, the MPs of BJP, are aggrieved at these grossly defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations.”