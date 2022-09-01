The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, cylinder was reduced by Rs 91.50 on Thursday, reported ANI. The price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has now come down to Rs 1,885 from Rs 1,976.

The cylinder will now cost Rs 1,995.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,844 in Mumbai and Rs 2,045 in Chennai, according to the Mint.

This is the fourth reduction in prices of commercial LPG cylinders since June.

However, the price of domestic LPG continues to remain unchanged since it was increased by Rs 50 on July 6. The price hike was the second in a month.

A domestic cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in Delhi, Rs 1,002 in Mumbai, Rs 1,029 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,018 in Chennai.

Fuel price hike is one of the major factors of high inflation in India. On August 19, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the retail inflation in the country is “unacceptably and uncomfortably” high.

In July the retail inflation slipped below the 7% mark for the first time since April, easing to 6.71%. However, it still remains above the central bank’s upper tolerance level of 6%.