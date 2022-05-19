The price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, was increased by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on Thursday, PTI reported, citing a price notification from government-owned fuel retailers.

As a result of the price increase – the second this month – a 14.2-kilograms domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,003 in Delhi. On May 7, the price of cylinders had been hiked by Rs 50. On March 22, the rates had been raised by another Rs 50.

The prices of cooking gas cylinders vary from state to state on account of local taxes. After the rise in prices on Wednesday, a cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 1,002 in Mumbai, Rs 1,029 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,018 in Chennai, according to the Hindustan Times.

Both LPG and fuel prices have been hiked several times since the the Assembly election results of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were declared on March 10.

Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6, when the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise each. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 in total after the Assembly election results.

Fuel prices has been one of the major factors in the rise in India’s inflation levels. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high of 7.79% in April. Meanwhile, the price rise indicator in wholesale markets was at 15.08% in April. It has now remained in double digits for 13 consecutive months.