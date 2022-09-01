The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by former Additional District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar challenging his transfer order, reported Bar and Bench.

The former Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge was transferred to Kollam as a presiding officer of the Labour Court on August 24 after he granted anticipatory bail to author Civic Chandran on August 12 in a sexual harassment case, saying that the complainant was wearing a provocative dress.

Kumar had also granted anticipatory bail to Chandran on August 2, saying that the author was against the caste system and it was “highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is member of Scheduled Caste”.

In his plea before the High Court, Kumar had said that he was discharging his duty as the Kozhikode principal district and sessions judge since June 6 and his transfer order was against the transfer norms, reported PTI.

At Thursday’s hearing, Justice Anu Sivaraman dismissed the petition saying that Kumar, being a responsible member of the district judiciary, was expected to render services wherever he is posted. The High Court observed that it failed to see which of Kumar’s legal right was infringed by the transfer order.

“The grounds raised in the writ petition did not justify grant of any relief sought by the petitioner,” said the court.

On August 24, a High Court notification had said that the move is part of the routine transfer and posting of judicial officers.

However, the transfer had come after the Kerala government had moved the High Court seeking to set aside bail order passed by Kumar, saying that it was “illegal, unjust and could cause trauma to the complainant”.