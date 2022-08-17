A Kerala court has said that the Indian Penal Code Section 354 that criminalises outraging of a woman’s modesty is not applicable to a complainant if she was wearing a “sexually provocative dress”, Live Law reported on Wednesday.

The Kozhikode Sessions Court made the observation in the bail order of author Civic Chandran, who has been booked for harassing a woman on Nandy beach in February 2020, The Hindu reported.

While granting him bail on August 12, the court said there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges against Chandran. There were many witnesses at the time when the alleged harassment took place on the crowded beach, but no one supported the complaint, the court added.

Chandran submitted the photos of the woman from her social media along with his bail application, based on which the court made the observation about the Indian Penal Code Section 354, Live Law reported.

“The photographs produced along with the bail application by the accused would reveal that the defacto complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one,” the court said. “So Section 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused.”

The court also expressed shock that the 74-year-old author, who is physically disabled, could have made the complainant sit in his lap and fondle her breasts. There was no proof of physical sexual contact, advances and explicit sexual overtures that are required to attract Section 354, the court added.

The author’s intention to outrage the woman’s modesty was also absent, the court stated in its bail order.

This is the second sexual harassment case filed against Chandran this year.

In July, a Dalit woman writer had accused the author of allegedly attempting to molest her, The Hindu reported.

He was granted bail in this case by the same court on August 2.

“Considering his age and poor health condition, it cannot be believed that the accused made a kiss on her back without her consent,” the order said. “The different photographs showed that the victim and the accused were in cordial terms, and there was some dispute with respect to the publication of a literature written by the victim.”