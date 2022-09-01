BJP worker shot dead by five men inside showroom in Gurugram
A murder case has been registered by the police.
A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot dead by five unidentified men inside a garments showroom in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday, NDTV reported.
The assailants were already inside the shop when Sukhbir Khatana entered. They shot at him as soon as he walked in.
“Sukhbir Khatana was badly injured,” said Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of Gurugram Police (west). “He died on the way to a private hospital.”
Khatana was a former vice chairperson of the Sohna Market Committee in Gurugram. He is said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, NDTV reported.
Khatana was also preparing to contest for the zilla parishad elections.
A murder case has been registered. The police are checking closed-circuit television camera footage from the spot located on Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazar.