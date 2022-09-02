Seven hundred passengers were stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday as Lufthansa Airline was forced to cancel two Germany-bound flights after its pilots called for a one-day strike, reported PTI.

A global strike was called by labour union Vereinigung Cockpit after talks to raise the German airline pilots’ wages by 5.5% failed, reported Reuters. Lufthansa cancelled 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich affecting 1,30,000 passengers across the world.

More than 5,000 Lufthansa pilots have staged a 24-hour walkout.

At Delhi airport, a large crowd gathered outside the departure gate no. 1 of terminal 3, ANI reported. The airport police said that the traffic slowed down due to the residents, who were demanding a refund or alternate arrangements for their relatives inside the terminal building.

“The airport staff along with CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] handled the situation,” said Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police at Delhi airport. “The gathering dispersed shortly. Efforts are being done to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airline company.”