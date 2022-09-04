Former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad will on Sunday hold his first public meeting since he resigned from the Congress, The Hindu reported. The meeting will be held in Jammu. According to reports, Azad may announce his new political party.

Azad, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, resigned from the Congress on August 26 after having been associated with the party for nearly 50 years. In his resignation letter on August 26, Azad said that the Congress had lost the “will and ability to fight for what is right for the country”. He also accused MP Rahul Gandhi of destroying the party’s “entire consultative mechanism” after he became its vice president in 2013.

Hours later, he said that he would start a new party soon and set up its first unit in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | Former J&K CM and senior ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party recently, arrives at Jammu, to hold a public meeting today at Sainik Colony here pic.twitter.com/wmwdwEN4V5 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

On Sunday, several banners saying “We for azad soch [free thought]” were placed across Jammu. Former Congress leader Salman Nizami claimed that political workers and Jammu residents have given overwhelming support to Azad’s “political movement”.

Nizami was among several Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir who quit the party to support Azad.

On Saturday, Azad remarked that meeting political rivals does not change a person’s DNA, PTI reported. The statement appeared to be a response to a tweet by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who said that Azad’s DNA had been “Modi-fied”.

Azad, speaking at a book release function in New Delhi, rued that present-day political parties always seemed to be “at war” with each other.

After the former Rajya Sabha MP resigned from the Congress, several party leaders cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha in February 2021, in which he referred to Azad as a “true friend”. Modi had made the speech on the occasion of Azad’s farewell from the Upper House.

“MPs from 22 parties spoke about me [on my farewell] but only what the PM said was highlighted,” Azad said on Saturday.

After his resignation from the Congress, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that there was “no question” of a tie-up with the BJP, NDTV reported. “Neither they will get benefited, nor I will,” he said.