Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of deliberately dividing the country by creating fear and hatred.

“They develop fear and divide people,” Gandhi said. “Who gets the advantage of this fear? Is it the poor, the farmer, or small traders? Who is getting any benefit from the Narendra Modi government? Only two corporate people are getting the benefit of hatred and fear.”

Congress party and Shri @RahulGandhi have always stood with citizens of the country, raised their voice and fought their fight and will continue to do so till the tyrannical forces ruling the nation today get defeated. #महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल_रैली pic.twitter.com/AKfEsOmiCH — Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2022

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a Congress protest against price rise and unemployment at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

At the rally, the former Congress chief also said that he is not afraid of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The ED [Enforcement Directorate] asked me to sit for 55 hours... but I am not afraid of your [Narendra Modi’s] ED,” he said. “Whether it is 55 hours or five months or five years.”

Gandhi has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on five occasions in June in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge have also been questioned in the case.

At Sunday’s rally, Rahul Gandhi claimed that there is pressure on government institutions by the BJP-led Central government.

“There is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is attacking all of them,” he said.

Ahead of Sunday’s rally, Congress’ General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the rally will conclude the year-long campaign of the party against price rise, The Telegraph reported. “...The Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 will also be a reflection of the pain and sufferings of the people,” he said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on August 23 that the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India march) will counter the “environment of hate” in the country. The tour will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will culminate in Kashmir. Several civil society organisations, unions and activists will also take part in the march.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the march was a “Gandhi Parivar Bachao Andolan [save Gandhi family protest], ANI reported. “...We would like to tell them that only such a person can unite India, who can leave corruption,” he said.

Delhi Police steps up security

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday stepped up security in the national capital ahead of the Congress protest at Ramlila Maidan, PTI reported.

Paramilitary forces were deployed on the ground along with local police personnel. Metal detectors were also placed at entry points of the venue.

Several roads around the Ramlila Maidan will remain closed on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, both sides of the Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg, the roundabout from Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and the DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed, the traffic police said.