Heavy overnight rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several areas of Bengaluru on Monday.

Visuals showed vehicles submerged in water and commuters trying to wade through it.

This is the second time in the week that the city has been flooded following heavy rainfall, NDTV reported.

Karnataka | Heavy rain caused waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru, disrupting normal life. (04.09) pic.twitter.com/1jXvIhltCj — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Traffic movement was crippled on the Outer Ring Road near Ecospace, Bellandur, KR Market, Silk Board junction and Varthur.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

This is the morning scene near Eco Space Bengaluru (Mon, 5 Sep) - Dear @BSBommai @narendramodi Please fix all roads and infrastructure in India to meet the 2047 developed nation goal!! It’s also the first step towards #SwachhBharat 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DyDWltOnAB — Nanditha 🤍 (@nandythegreatz) September 5, 2022

Visuals from Sunday night showed streets near Ecospace submerged in rainwater.

Situation is terrifying at #Ecospace near Bellandur.

Vehicles are quite literally sinking.

Time 11:30 pm when this was shot... and rains show no sign of relenting.#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/nSiRsqisQK — Gautam (@gautyou) September 4, 2022

Bengaluru Rains : Outer Ring Road Ecospace on the Maruthi showroom side. Time - 10:50 PM on 4 Sep 2022 pic.twitter.com/UIMiMWy3B1 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 4, 2022

Fire department officials and other government authorities are pressed into service to carry out drainage work.

Boats are deployed in the Varthur suburb to help commuters make it through flooded roads.

Boats deployed in Bengaluru’s Varthur suburb after rain flooding. Major waterlogging across the IT hub area too. Details & coverage on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/vPYTPidAEy — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 5, 2022

A minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and maximum of 29 degrees Celsius was recorded on Monday by the India Meteorological Department. A few spells of rain or thundershowers are predicted for the day.

Yellow alert in 12 districts

A yellow alert has been issued in 12 districts of Karnataka on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

According to this, heavy rainfall is predicted in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Davangere, Shimoga, Chitradurga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Tumkur, Chikballapur, Ramnagar and Kolar.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over interior parts of South Karnataka and at a few places over interiors of North Karnataka till Tuesday, the weather office said.

Light to moderate thundershowers are predicted in Bengaluru urban and rural districts till September 8.

Incessant rains have continued in the state for the past one month. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has visited a few flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.