Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust motion that was tabled by him during a special one-day session of the state Assembly, NDTV reported.

The Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha received 48 votes out of 81. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in Opposition with 26 MLAs, walked out during the voting.

Addressing the Assembly, Soren accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of destroying democracy and indulging in “horse-trading of legislators”.

“We need to protect democracy,” Soren said, NDTV reported. “We have heard of people buying ration, clothes and vegetables. But due to the BJP, we now hear of MLAs being bought.”

Soren also alleged that the BJP was attempting to create a “civil war” like situation in the country by fueling riots, according to PTI.

Last week, the state’s ruling coalition had shifted 31 of its 49 MLAs to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to prevent alleged attempts by the BJP to poach its legislators. On Monday, MLAs returned to Ranchi to attend the special session.

In the 81-member state Assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha led by Soren is the largest party with 30 MLAs. The Congress has 18 legislators, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has one.

The move to shift legislators out of the state came amid a political crisis looming over Jharkhand since the past two weeks. Reports said that the Election Commission sought Soren’s disqualification as an MLA for allegedly being involved in an office-of-profit case.

The recommendation was based on a complaint by the BJP, alleging that Soren allotted a mining lease in his own name. Soren holds the mining portfolio in Jharkhand.

BJP’s strategy for Assembly session

Meanwhile, the BJP legislators in a meeting held on Sunday decided to oppose any attempt by the state government to introduce Bills during the special session, PTI reported.

“We will participate in the special session,” said Biranchi Narayan, the BJP whip. “But, the BJP would strongly protest if the government tries to bring in any Bill, as there is a one-line agenda in the schedule, which says the chief minister will seek a trust vote.”

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said that the party will seek Soren’s resignation.

“In general, a state government seeks trust vote when the governor or a court orders the same,” he said. “But, that’s not the case in Jharkhand. It is clear that the government does not trust its MLAs.”