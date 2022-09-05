A Mumbai court on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till September 19 in connection with a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of a tenement building, PTI reported.

The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on July 31 after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in Mumbai for nine hours.

The agency is investigating a case against Raut referred to as the Patra Chawl scam, which involves alleged fraud worth Rs 1,034 crore. The alleged fraudulent financial transactions are related to the redevelopment of a chawl – a building consisting of several tenements – in Mumbai.

Along with Raut, the Enforcement Directorate has accused his wife and construction company HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhwan of fraudulently raising money for the project to siphon off the amount with no intention of completing the project. The money was used by Raut to purchase properties in the Dadar area in Mumbai and Kihim in Alibaug, alleged the Enforcement Directorate.

Raut has denied the allegations against him.