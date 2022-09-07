A Bharatiya Janata Party leader and 21 other unidentified persons were booked by the police on Wednesday for allegedly beating a Muslim man to death in Bhadohi city of Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

Ashok Kumar Jaiswal, who is also the chairperson of the local municipality, was charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased man was identified as Mustqueem.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday after an argument broke out between two groups when a goat belonging to Mustqueem strayed into his neighbour Sandeep’s house.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bharti said that later at night, Jaiswal and others allegedly barged into Mustqueem’s home in the Katra Bazar area and started thrashing them.

While Mustqueem died from internal injuries suffered during the assault, his two sons and daughters were also wounded, PTI reported.

“The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their conditions are stable,” Bharti said.

The police said seven people have been detained in connection with the case. Additional forces were also deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.