Indian and Chinese troops on Thursday began the disengagement process along the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in Ladakh after a consensus was reached in the 16th round of military talks between the two nations in July, a joint statement said.

“The Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings [PP-15] have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the statement said.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff since their troops clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China had put the number of casualties on its side at four.

In July, during the 16th round of Corps Commander-level meeting, both the countries had agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground.

“They [India and China] had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” a statement issued after the meeting by the two nations had said. “The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC [Line of Actual Control] in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations”

Previously, India and China had disengaged from Pangong Lake in February and Gogra in August in eastern Ladakh.

Thursday’s development came a week ahead of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to PTI.