Five workers were trapped and at least six are feared to be trapped under debris after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Azad market on Friday, ANI reported, citing the fire department.

Ravinder Singh, an official of the Delhi Fire Service, said the injured workers have been sent to hospital.

The official added that heavy-construction equipment for the rescue operation cannot reach the collapse site due to a narrow lane.

Rescue operation on. As per info, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital. NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line: Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service

The fire department received a call about the collapse at 8.30 am, following which four fire engines were sent to the location, the Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi Police said that the building collapsed because the structure could not bear weight, India Today reported.

