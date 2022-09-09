The big news: Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail after nearly 2 years, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CPR, Oxfam and a media funding body deny any wrongdoing after IT raids, and India to hold one day state mourning for Queen Elizabeth.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail from Supreme Court after nearly two years in custody: His lawyer told Scroll.in that he will not walk out of jail yet as another case is filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- CPR think tank, Oxfam India, media funding body deny wrongdoing after tax raids: Offices of the Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation were searched by the Income Tax department.
- India declares state mourning on Sunday in Queen Elizabeth’s honour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was a ‘stalwart of our times’.
- High Court reserves verdict on Umar Khalid’s bail petition in Delhi riots case: The police have accused the activist of being part of a larger conspiracy to fuel the violence in the national capital in February 2020.
- Rahul Gandhi says he will reveal his decision about Congress leadership when polls happen: The Congress will hold an election to pick its next president on October 17.
- India, China to complete disengagement of troops from Gogra-Hotsprings in Ladakh by September 12: The move came ahead of next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend.
- Comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurugram cancelled after objection from Bajrang Dal, VHP: The Hindutva outfits alleged that Kamra mocks Hindu deities and his show could lead to communal tension in the city.
- Karnataka hijab ban robbed thousands of Muslim girls of access to education, says PUCL report: The state government ignored its constitutional obligation in its ‘single-minded focus’ on banning the hijab, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties says.
- J&K official suspended for saying Rig Veda allows meat eating: A colleague alleged that Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat) Abdul Rashid Kohli told him that he would convert to Islam if he read the Hindu text.
- SC turns down plea seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: In August, the court had extended interim protection granted to the suspended BJP spokesperson on July 19 till the investigation in the case is completed.