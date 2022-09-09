A look at the top headlines of the day:

Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail from Supreme Court after nearly two years in custody: His lawyer told Scroll.in that he will not walk out of jail yet as another case is filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. CPR think tank, Oxfam India, media funding body deny wrongdoing after tax raids: Offices of the Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam, and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation were searched by the Income Tax department. India declares state mourning on Sunday in Queen Elizabeth’s honour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was a ‘stalwart of our times’. High Court reserves verdict on Umar Khalid’s bail petition in Delhi riots case: The police have accused the activist of being part of a larger conspiracy to fuel the violence in the national capital in February 2020. Rahul Gandhi says he will reveal his decision about Congress leadership when polls happen: The Congress will hold an election to pick its next president on October 17. India, China to complete disengagement of troops from Gogra-Hotsprings in Ladakh by September 12: The move came ahead of next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend. Comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurugram cancelled after objection from Bajrang Dal, VHP: The Hindutva outfits alleged that Kamra mocks Hindu deities and his show could lead to communal tension in the city. Karnataka hijab ban robbed thousands of Muslim girls of access to education, says PUCL report: The state government ignored its constitutional obligation in its ‘single-minded focus’ on banning the hijab, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties says. J&K official suspended for saying Rig Veda allows meat eating: A colleague alleged that Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat) Abdul Rashid Kohli told him that he would convert to Islam if he read the Hindu text. SC turns down plea seeking Nupur Sharma’s arrest for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: In August, the court had extended interim protection granted to the suspended BJP spokesperson on July 19 till the investigation in the case is completed.