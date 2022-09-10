Fourteen persons drowned in different incidents in parts of Maharashtra on Friday while immersing idols of Hindu deity Ganesh, reported PTI. The idols were immersed as the ten-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ended on Friday.

Four persons drowned in Wardha district, while two drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district, reported PTI.

Other incidents of drowning were reported from Ahmednagar, Pune, and Jalgaon district.

Meanwhile, seven persons drowned in Haryana on Friday during the immersion of Ganesh idols, reported NDTV.

In two separate incidents, three persons died in Sonipat, while four drowned in Mahendragarh during the idol immersion ceremony.

In Mahendragarh’s Jhagadoli village, nine persons had gone to the canal for idol immersion where they were washed away by the water currents, reported NDTV. Out of the eight persons rescued, four had died.

At Mimarpur ghat in Sonipat, a man along with his son and nephew drowned.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted on Friday, “The news of untimely death of many people due to drowning in the canal during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching.”

He said that the National Disaster Response Force teams saved many persons from drowning during the immersion ceremony.