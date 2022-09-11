The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy to very rainfall for Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next three to five days.

An orange alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha asking the authorities to be prepared to tackle situations arising out of inclement weather.

Moderate rain in #Hyderabad today



As per IMD, North Telangana and the central parts of the state are expected to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/lJ0Omg5Je4 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms could take place over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal and north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, the weather department said. Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa will also get rains, it added.

Parts of Gujarat are also likely to get very heavy rain.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall [is] also likely over Odisha on 10th and 11th, Gangetic West Bengal on 11th & 12th, over Madhya Maharashtra during 11th - 14th, Gujarat Region on 12th & 14th, Saurashtra & Kutch during 12th - 14th, and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days,” the weather agency said.

Sea will be rough in the Bay of Bengal and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on September 10 and September 11, the Hindustan Times reported. A warning has been issued for the fishermen in the area.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on 10th and 11th September,” the weather department said

One dead in Uttarakhand due to cloudburst

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Khotila village near Indo-Nepal border, where homes were washed away and a woman died due to cloudburst a day ago, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an aerial survey and takes stock of the damage in cloudburst-hit areas of Dharchula, Pithoragarh district pic.twitter.com/KsjbOJdQ0y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022

On Friday night, many homes in Dharchula were washed away because of a flood in the Kali river. The district magistrate said that the National Disaster Response Force NDRF and the State Disaster Response Fund teams are carrying out relief work.

The India Meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for the districts along the border, asking residents to take precautions as the rainfall activity is picking up.