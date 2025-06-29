The southwest monsoon on Sunday covered Delhi, advancing over the remaining parts of the country nine days before the usual date of July 8, said the India Meteorological Department.

This is the earliest the weather system has covered the entire country since 2020, when it did so by June 26, PTI reported, citing data from the department.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and Entire Delhi today, the 29th June 2025,” the India Meteorological Department said on X. “Thus, it has covered the entire country on 29th June, 2025, against the normal date of 08th July (9 days before the normal date of covering the entire India).”

The weather system generally begins on June 1 and starts to retreat by September. The India Meteorological Department declares the onset of the season when it hits Kerala.

The southwest monsoon had arrived in Kerala on May 24 this year, marking its earliest onset over mainland India since 2009, when it made landfall on May 23. It also reached Mumbai 16 days ahead of the usual date.

The rapid onset of the season over central Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the entire northeast was supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, PTI reported.

However, this was followed by a stagnation of about 18 days between May 29 and June 16, the news agency reported. It then gradually covered the remaining parts of the country, but its arrival in Delhi and the adjoining areas was delayed due to anti-cyclonic winds over the region that hindered the flow of the monsoon currents.