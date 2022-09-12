Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that the Gujarat Police raided its office in Ahmedabad for two hours and found nothing. The raids took place as soon as Kejriwal arrived in the city for poll campaigning, according to party leader Isudan Gadhvi.

However, Inspector PK Patel of Navrangpura police station said that no raids took place, PTI reported.

“After learning about Gadhvi’s tweet about the raid, I personally visited the party office on Sunday night and sought details,” he said. “But the party leaders present there, including one Yagnesh, did not give any details as to who came and what exactly happened as claimed by Gadhvi.”

Minutes after Gadhvi posted about the raid on Twitter, Kejriwal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was scared of the “immense support” his party was receiving from Gujarat. Assembly elections in the state will take place in December.

“After Delhi, they have started raids in Gujarat too,” he said. “But, just like Delhi, they have not found anything in Gujarat.”

Kejriwal was referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation searching Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and bank locker last month in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party government’s liquor policy.

Under the new policy, which was implemented in the national capital on November 17, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew its new liquor policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On September 1, Delhi reverted to its old liquor policy, under which only state-run stores are allowed to operate.

The allegations have led to a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has accused Sisodia and other leaders of the AAP of benefiting from the policy in cahoots with private liquor sellers. Meanwhile, the AAP has alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies to destabilise the Delhi government.