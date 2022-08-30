The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday searched Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia’s locker at a bank in Ghaziabad in connection with a case pertaining to the Delhi government’s liquor policy, PTI reported.

On July 30, the Delhi government withdrew the policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sisodia on Tuesday arrived at the Vasundhara branch of the Punjab National Bank in Ghaziabad with his wife ahead of the search.

On Monday, the Delhi deputy chief minister said in a tweet that the officials would not find anything in his locker.

“They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19,” he wrote. “They won’t find anything in the locker either. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the investigation.”

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The excise policy

On August 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked the Aam Aadmi Party leader and 14 other persons alleging irregularities in the liquor policy, which came into effect on November 17.

The excise policy 2021-’22 was formulated on the basis of an expert committee report. Under the policy, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were in private hands.

However, the new policy was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party government on July 30.

In the FIR, the central agency has alleged that the Delhi deputy chief minister and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the excise policy without the approval of the competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.

AAP’s allegations against LG

The Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegations, saying that the case was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Operation Lotus” to topple the government in Delhi. Sisodia has alleged that raids were conducted at his home to put pressure on him to join the BJP.

On Monday, the AAP also accused the Delhi lieutenant governor of being involved in a Rs 1,400-crore scam during his term as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in 2016, and demanded that he resign.

“When he was the KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed, PTI reported. “It is unfortunate that he was suspended...But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees.”

Both the AAP and BJP legislators also took part in overnight protests at the Delhi Assembly premises, accusing each other of corruption. The BJP sought the dismissal of Sisodia, who is the Delhi excise and education minister, and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 in a money laundering case.