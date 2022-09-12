Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he will hand over the case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation, reported PTI.

The BJP leader from Haryana died in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23. CCTV footage had revealed that Phogat’s two associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh had allegedly given her some drugs. Soon after consuming the drugs, Phogat died of heart attack.

So far, the Goa Police have arrested five persons in case, including Sangwan and Singh.

On Monday, Sawant said that the state government has decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, reported PTI.

“We have full faith in our police but people have repeatedly demanded and her daughter has also demanded that the case be handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the chief minister said.

The development came a day after a Khap Mahapanchayat gave an ultimatum to the Haryana government to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the death of the social media influencer by September 23, failing which they will initiate a mass agitation, reported PTI.

Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara and other family members were also present in the mahapanchayat.

The family of the former Bigg Boss contestant had also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, seeking an inquiry by the central agency.

Investigation into Phogat’s alleged murder began when her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint against Singh and Sangwan for killing the actor.

On August 25, the Goa Police had registered a first information report against the two associates.

Under police custody, Sangwan and Singh confessed to having mixed an “obnoxious chemical” into a liquid and made Phogat drink it during a party. The postmortem report showed that Phogat suffered “multiple blunt force injuries over the body”.

The incident is said to have taken place at Curlies restaurant between the night of August 22 and the early hours of August 23.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had put a stay on the demolition of Curlies restaurant that was being razed for allegedly violating coastal regulation zone norms.