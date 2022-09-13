The Congress party has been finished, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday at a town hall with sanitation workers in Gujarat, reported NDTV. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to campaign for the Assembly elections early next year.

At the event on Tuesday, a reporter asked Kejriwal to respond to Congress leader Ajoy Kumar’s allegations that the AAP government in Punjab was spending crores in campaigning for Gujarat elections at a time when it could not even pay salaries to its employees.

To this, Kejriwal replied: “Congress is finished. Stop taking their questions. The public is with us.”

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 182 seats in Gujarat and has been pitching itself as the main contender in the state to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party .

At Tuesday’s event, Kejriwal was also asked if the AAP would project activist Medha Patkar as its chief minister candidate.

“Please tell them Kejriwal has heard that after Narendra Modi, the BJP is planning to project Sonia Gandhi as Prime Minister,” the Delhi chief minister said in response. “What do they have to say about that?”

Reporter: भाजपा का कहना है AAP Medha Patkar को CM Candidate Project करेगी..@ArvindKejriwal जी: मैंने सुना है BJP Modi जी के बाद Sonia Gandhi को PM Candidate बना रही है। हिम्मत करके मेरा ये सवाल भाजपा से पूछना।#AAP4CorruptionFreeGujarat pic.twitter.com/Fafs9X32mx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2022

Last week, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged that AAP was giving Patkar a “backdoor entry” into politics.

However, Patkar had denied the speculation.

“Not just fake but fraudulent allegation against me that I am going to be the projected face of chief minister of Gujarat, by AAP,” she wrote in a tweet. “Does not behove high level politicians like CM or Home Minister but it is politics, without ethics, as citizens know and voters will laugh at.”