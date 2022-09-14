Eleven persons died and 24 were injured after a minibus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, reported ANI

The bus, which was allegedly overloaded, skidded off the road while it was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan, reported PTI. The accident took place near Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian Mandi around 8.30 am.

Security personnel are conducting the rescue operation in the area, while the injured person have been shifted to hospital in Mandi, Tehsildar Shehzad Latif told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased travellers and Rs 50,000 to the injured in the accident.

“Shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident at Sawajian Mandi in Poonch,” former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet. “Deepest condolences to the grieving families and prayers for the injured.”

Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed his grief in a tweet.

“Very sorry to hear about the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch,” Abdullah wrote. “May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the injured make a swift recovery.”