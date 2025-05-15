Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

At least one of those killed was believed to be linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Deccan Herald quoted an unidentified police official as saying.

The identities of the suspected militants were being ascertained and the security operation was still on, said the Army.

The cordon and search operation was launched at Nader village in Awantipora’s Tral area on Thursday based on specific intelligence input from an intelligence agency. Awantipora is located in the Pulwama district.

“Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce gunfight ensued,” said the XV Corps of the Army.

The Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation.

This came two days after three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district. The three were suspected to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba , several reports quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

The gunfights have taken place against the backdrop of India and Pakistan reaching an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.