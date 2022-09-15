The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested six men for allegedly raping and murdering two Dalit sisters at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, ANI reported.

The accused persons have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif, said Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman at a press briefing. Junaid was taken into custody after a gunfight in which he was shot in the leg, he added.

The two sisters, aged 15 and 17 years, were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday.

The family of the sisters alleged that three persons from a nearby village had abducted them. They held protests at the Nighasen crossing a few kilometres away from the village.

The police filed a first information report under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Aaj Tak reported.

Suman said that Chotu had introduced other accused men to the girls. Sohail and Junaid then lured girls to a farm and raped them, ANI reported.

“After the girls forced the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul and Junaid strangulated and killed them,” he said. “They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged girls to eliminate proof.”

Lakhimpur kheri update: Six suspects have been arrested in the gangrape-murder of two minor dalit sisters found hanging from a tree. Post mortem in the presence of victim's family is underway, says SP Sanjiv Suman. pic.twitter.com/EcBjWffGZA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 15, 2022

Inspector General, Lucknow Range Laxmi Singh said that no injuries were found on the bodies of the girls. “Other things to be ascertained after post-mortem,” she said. “We’ll try to expedite the probe.”

On Wednesday, the police faced protests when they visited the girls home. Visuals shared on social media showed district police chief Sanjeev Suman speaking to the family of the girls.

Tweeting a video of the dead bodies, the Samajwadi Party said that the incident has exposed the “hollow claims about women safety” made by Chief Minister Adityanath.

“Under Yogi government, goons are harassing mothers and sisters every day, very shameful,” the party wrote in the tweet. “The government should get the matter investigated, the culprits should get the harshest punishment.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the killings of the two sisters were heart-rending. “The law and order situation will not improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and television channels every day,” she remarked. “Why are heinous crimes against women on the rise in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?”

The Aam Aadmi Party also demanded an investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.