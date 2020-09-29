A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh died in Delhi on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after four men raped and tortured her in Hathras district, NDTV reported.

The woman had been initially admitted to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College And Hospital at the Aligarh Muslim University but was moved to the Safdarjung Hospital’s intensive care unit on Monday. The woman had suffered multiple fractures. Her tongue had also been cut off.

Dr Harris Manzur Khan, the superintendent of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, had told PTI that the woman was on a ventilator. He added that her legs had been completely paralysed and her arms partially paralysed.

The woman had told the police in a statement on September 22 that the four men raped her on September 14 when she had gone to collect firewood. All the four accused are in jail.

Last week, based on a complaint by the woman’s brother, the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempted murder, under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The family alleged Sandeep had tried to kill the woman over some old enmity.

Past instances

Earlier this month, a three-year-old girl was gangraped and killed in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

On August 28, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district raped and murdered a 12-year-old girl and left her body in a forest.

On August 24, a 17-year-old girl was found dead near her house in the same district. The police said the minor was raped before being killed with a sharp weapon. Ten days before that, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the district. The body of the girl, who was strangled with her tongue allegedly cut, was found in a sugarcane field owned by one of the accused. The police had arrested four men in connection with the case.