Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in gunfight in Srinagar, say police
The security forces identified the militants as members of terror group Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate.
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area on Wednesday, the authorities said.
The Kashmir Zone Police said that the two militants were members of terror group Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate. They were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza.
The militants were involved in an attack on a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Pulwama district on September 2, the police said. The labourer, Muneerul Islam, was shot in Pulwama’s Ugergund Newa area.
Last week, the security forces had killed two militants in a gunfight in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district. The two militants, Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, were identified as the members of Hizbul Mujahideen.