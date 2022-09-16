Nine persons died in Lucknow’s Dilkusha area after a wall collapsed following heavy rainfall in the city on Friday, reported PTI.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area,” Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia told the news agency. “Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed.”

Mordia said that police personnel reached the area at 3 am on Friday to rescue the persons trapped under the debris. Nine were found to be dead while one of the persons was injured and taken to hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died.

CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने जनपद लखनऊ में दीवार गिरने के हादसे में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा दुःख व्यक्त करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।



महाराज जी ने मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹4-4 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान किए जाने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) September 16, 2022

Several parts of Lucknow have been waterlogged following heavy rains in the city. According to the Indian Meteorological Department 155.2 millimetre of rainfall has been recorded in Lucknow in the last 24 hours, reported NDTV. The average rainfall in Lucknow for the whole month of September is over 190 mm.

The district magistrate has ordered all schools till Class 12 to be closed due to heavy rainfall across different parts of Lucknow, reported The Indian Express.