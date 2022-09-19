The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that the two clerics arrested under the Public Safety Act on September 16 were “instigating the youth” despite warnings, PTI reported.

Public Safety Act allows authorities to hold individuals in custody without a trial for up to two years.

Along with clerics Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, five alleged activists of banned Jamaat-e-Islami were also held, according to The Indian Express. The police did not give any reason at the time of the arrest.

Veeri was previously arrested under the Public Safety Act in February 2019 and was released nine months later, according to The Kashmir Walla.

On Sunday, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar claimed that the police have ample evidence against the clerics

“We had called them several times and tried to convince them not to instigate the youth or other people,” Kumar said. “When they did not stop, they were booked under the PSA [Public Safety Act].”

Kumar also said that evidence against the clerics can be shared with the media if need be. He also added that the Public Safety Act is the “last resort” for the police.

“We have several instruments other than the PSA,” he said. “We call them up and try to make them understand. If they do not understand, then we act.”

The officer also said that maintaining law and order is not just the responsibility of the police, but also of the public and the media.

“This year, law and order were maintained very well, tourists came, the internet wasn’t shut down, the markets, schools and colleges were not shut,” he said. “Who benefited from it? It is the society that benefits. We have to maintain this atmosphere.”