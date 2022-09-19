A Dalit minor girl died on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, days after two men allegedly gang-raped her and set her ablaze, the police said.

The incident took place earlier this month in the Shahgarh village in the district. The police had received a complaint about the assault on September 10.

According to the police, two men named Rajveer and Tarachand raped the girl, poured oil on her and set her ablaze with the intent to kill her. Both of them have been arrested, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said.

The arrested men belong to the same village as the minor, according to the authorities.

The Pilibhit Police have filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape, attempt to murder, trespassing and criminal intimidation. Besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added in the first information report.

After the girl was attacked, she was initially taken to the Pilibhit district hospital, and later shifted to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment. However, she died on Monday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death, the police said.

The victim’s family has been given an initial compensation of Rs 4,12,500 under the Atrocities Act, Prabhu said.