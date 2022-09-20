Typhoon Nanmadol that hit southern Japan on September 18, damaged a wall of the space centre on Tuesday and disrupted power supply to 1.30 lakh homes over three days, the Associated Press reported.

The country’s economy and industry ministry said it is assessing the extent of damage to the building used for rocket assembly of the Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency’s space centre.

On Monday, two persons were killed when the storm passed through the Kyushu region.

A few hastily edited shots from #typhoon #Nanmadol as it crashed ashore in Kagoshima prefecture #japan today - now I must sleep! pic.twitter.com/IHVJRjubeg — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 18, 2022

The typhoon triggered landslides and damaged a part of the Hikone Castle, an important cultural site, in Shiga Prefecture, reported Japan Times.

Commuters returned to work on Tuesday as public transport resumed, AP reported. However, several flights are still grounded in northeastern Japan.

The tropical storm is moving towards Pacific Ocean off the northern Japanese coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Tuesday.