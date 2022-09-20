The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued summons to Twitter and the city police seeking their responses on videos allegedly involving child pornography posted on the microblogging website.

Swati Maliwal, the panel’s chairperson, alleged that there are several videos on Twitter of children being raped, and that these videos were being sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 each.

The panel has directed the social media platform and the police to respond to the summons by September 26, according to PTI. Maliwal, speaking at a press conference, accused Twitter and the police of staying silent and not acting against such videos.

The panel’s chairperson showed mediapersons several screenshots of purported tweets with videos featuring child pornographic content.

DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind to EXPOSE child pornography rackets being run on Twitter at 12:30 PM today. pic.twitter.com/tQTNEBGVYo — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) September 20, 2022

“The videos clearly constitute a criminal act,” Maliwal said. “How are these videos still on the site so many months after they were posted? Why were not taken down and reported to the police?”

Maliwal alleged that social media companies adhere to laws in other countries but close their eyes to rape and obscene portrayal of women in India. “Do these companies not have any responsibility towards women in India?” she asked.

The Delhi Commission for Women chief said that she has asked the additional commissioner of police of the Cyber Cell unit whether the authorities have filed a first information report or made any arrests in the matter.

The panel will take the strictest possible action in the case, Maliwal added.