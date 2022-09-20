The big news: SC says HC didn’t need to examine if hijab is essential to Islam and other top stories
Other headlines: Shah Faesal withdrew his plea challenging revocation of Article 370, and a witness in the Bilkis Bano case claimed a convict threatened him.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Karnataka HC should not have gone into question of essential religious practice, says SC in hijab ban case: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the High Court relied on an essay by a History student to hold that hijab was at best a cultural practice.
- Days after being reinstated in IAS, Shah Faesal withdraws plea challenging Article 370 revocation: In January 2019, he quit the civil services in protest against ‘unabated killings in Kashmir’. He was re-appointed last month after he withdrew his resignation.
- Witness in Bilkis Bano case claims convict threatened him, told him to leave village: On August 15, the convicts were released after the Gujarat government approved their application under its remission policy.
- SCs and STs ‘loaded with benefits’, EWS quota won’t erode their right, Centre tells Supreme Court: The attorney general said that the quota provides benefits to the economically weaker section of society that do not get the advantage of existing quota.
- Leicester has no place for divisive ideologies, say city’s Hindu and Muslim leaders: The joint statement was issued following tensions between the two communities in the British city.
- Will support Sri Lanka ‘in all possible ways’ says India on reports about no more financial help: A Reuters report published on September 15 said that New Delhi will not provide any more monetary support beyond the $4 billion it has already given this year.
- Will look into claims that ‘drunk’ Punjab CM was deboarded from flight, says civil aviation minister: Jyotiraditya Scindia made the comments after witnesses claimed that a person looking like Bhagwant Mann was asked to leave the plane in Germany on Sunday.
- Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ is India’s official Oscar entry: Pan Nalin’s film will be released in India on October 14.
- Delhi women’s panel seeks responses from Twitter, police about child pornography on platform: The commission’s chief alleged that there are many videos on Twitter of children being raped, and that they were being sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 each.
- SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without pay for three months: The airline said that it was a temporary measure for rationalising costs.