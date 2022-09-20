A look at the top headlines of the day:

Karnataka HC should not have gone into question of essential religious practice, says SC in hijab ban case: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the High Court relied on an essay by a History student to hold that hijab was at best a cultural practice. Days after being reinstated in IAS, Shah Faesal withdraws plea challenging Article 370 revocation: In January 2019, he quit the civil services in protest against ‘unabated killings in Kashmir’. He was re-appointed last month after he withdrew his resignation. Witness in Bilkis Bano case claims convict threatened him, told him to leave village: On August 15, the convicts were released after the Gujarat government approved their application under its remission policy. SCs and STs ‘loaded with benefits’, EWS quota won’t erode their right, Centre tells Supreme Court: The attorney general said that the quota provides benefits to the economically weaker section of society that do not get the advantage of existing quota. Leicester has no place for divisive ideologies, say city’s Hindu and Muslim leaders: The joint statement was issued following tensions between the two communities in the British city. Will support Sri Lanka ‘in all possible ways’ says India on reports about no more financial help: A Reuters report published on September 15 said that New Delhi will not provide any more monetary support beyond the $4 billion it has already given this year. Will look into claims that ‘drunk’ Punjab CM was deboarded from flight, says civil aviation minister: Jyotiraditya Scindia made the comments after witnesses claimed that a person looking like Bhagwant Mann was asked to leave the plane in Germany on Sunday. Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ is India’s official Oscar entry: Pan Nalin’s film will be released in India on October 14. Delhi women’s panel seeks responses from Twitter, police about child pornography on platform: The commission’s chief alleged that there are many videos on Twitter of children being raped, and that they were being sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 each. SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without pay for three months: The airline said that it was a temporary measure for rationalising costs.