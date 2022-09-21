Students at the Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara city held massive protests on Tuesday night after a first-year student died by suicide, reported The Indian Express.

The student, Agun, hailed from Kerala and was pursuing a Bachelor of Design course at the private university, reported The Tribune. Students alleged that this was the second suicide at the campus in the last ten days, but the university administration had taken no action to address the matter.

A huge #protest broke out on the campus of #LPU late Tuesday night after a student allegedly committed #suicide. The students alleged that this is the second suicide reported at the campus in the last 10 days but the administration is tight-lipped on the issue. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/ip6BPV4hOm — Avneet kaur (@avneetkaur3) September 20, 2022

The authorities have also found a suicide note that cited personal reasons as the cause for the suicide, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Phagwara Jaspreet Singh. “We have informed the student’s family and they will reach here soon,” Singh said.

A first-year student of B. Design at LPU has committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

DSP Phagwara stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues, as has been suggested by the suicide note left by the deceased. #LPU #University #Suicide #Phagwara #Kapurthala pic.twitter.com/KW957uXl63 — Kapurthala Police (@PP_kapurthala) September 20, 2022

The Lovely Professional University said that it was saddened by the incident. “Initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased,” it said. “The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.”

The demonstrations at the Lovely Professional University took place days after students at the Chandigarh University held protests in connection with allegations that a woman student had leaked videos of her hostel mates. Following the protests, the accused student was arrested and charged under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.