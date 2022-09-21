Punjab: Protests erupt at Phagwara’s Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide
Students alleged that this was the second suicide there in the last ten days, but the university administration had taken no action to address the matter.
Students at the Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara city held massive protests on Tuesday night after a first-year student died by suicide, reported The Indian Express.
The student, Agun, hailed from Kerala and was pursuing a Bachelor of Design course at the private university, reported The Tribune. Students alleged that this was the second suicide at the campus in the last ten days, but the university administration had taken no action to address the matter.
The authorities have also found a suicide note that cited personal reasons as the cause for the suicide, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Phagwara Jaspreet Singh. “We have informed the student’s family and they will reach here soon,” Singh said.
The Lovely Professional University said that it was saddened by the incident. “Initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased,” it said. “The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.”
The demonstrations at the Lovely Professional University took place days after students at the Chandigarh University held protests in connection with allegations that a woman student had leaked videos of her hostel mates. Following the protests, the accused student was arrested and charged under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.