The big news: Why is Centre silent on hate speech in TV news, asks SC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The top court said allowing hijab in schools could get students acquainted with diversity, and Punjab governor withdrew Assembly session order.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- We cannot give hate any air, says Supreme Court on TV news debates: Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy were hearing a batch of pleas seeking steps to be taken against hate speech incidents. The court also questioned why the Centre was silent on the matter.
- Allowing religious symbols may help students get acquainted with diversity, says SC in hijab ban hearing: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia made the statement while responding to a teacher who argued schools should be free from all religious elements.
- Punjab governor withdraws order for special Assembly session to table confidence motion: Banwarilal Purohit had given approval on Tuesday but took it back saying there was no provision to hold a session for a trust vote in favour of the government.
- Far-right UK politician Nigel Farage blames policy of multiculturalism for Leicester violence: Violence erupted in the British city between Hindus and Muslims following an India-Pakistan cricket match last month.
- Chargesheet filed against Teesta Setalvad, two others in Gujarat forgery case: The police have accused the three persons of fabricating evidence pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots to destabilise the state government.
- EC orders YSR Congress to announce Jagan Mohan Reddy has not been made permanent president: If media reports on the development are not denied, it would create confusion that the Election Commission accepts such a move, the poll panel said.
- Jignesh Mevani, 14 Congress MLAs suspended from Gujarat Assembly for demanding discussion on strikes: Several government employees are agitating for various matters, including permanent employment and salary hike.
- Ratan Tata among new trustees of PM-CARES Fund: Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and ex-Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda have also been nominated as trustees besides the industrialist.
- Asian Development Bank lowers India’s growth forecast to 7% from 7.2%: The funding agency cited the global economic condition, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy as the reasons for the latest outlook. It also said that inflation will likely remain at 6.7% in 2022-’23.
- Russia mobilises citizens with military experience to serve in Ukraine war: Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction, Vladimir Putin said.