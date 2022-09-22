The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said they have raided several locations in ten states linked with the Popular Front of India members and detained 100 persons for questioning, PTI reported.

An unidentified National Investigation Agency official told PTI that raids are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join the Popular Front of India. The official added that the raids were the largest ever conducted by the agency.

The raids were carried out in several cities of Kerala, Karnataka, Assam and Tamil Nadu, according to ANI.

Karnataka Police detained PFI and SDPI workers protesting against NIA raid in Mangaluru https://t.co/UB1PMTkP82 pic.twitter.com/70Fy4BQZOc — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The Popular Front of India was created in 2007 through the merger of three Muslim organisations in southern India. It describes itself as an organisation that works towards “the achievement of socio-economic, cultural and political empowerment of the deprived and the downtrodden and the nation at large”.

On Thursday, the Popular Front of India confirmed that raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders.

“We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said, according to PTI.

On September 18, the NIA had raided 40 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and detained four persons for alleged terror links.