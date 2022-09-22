The rupee on Thursday fell by 42 paise to a fresh all-time low of 80.38 against the US dollar in early trade, PTI reported.

The development came a day after the Federal Reserve raised its interest rate again by 75 basis points and warned of more hikes as it battles soaring prices, stoking fears of a recession.

On Thursday, the rupee opened 0.4% lower over its previous close at 80.28, Bloomberg reported. Before this, the domestic currency hit 80.12 on August 29.