India on Friday advised its citizens living in Canada and those travelling to the country to remain vigilant against what the foreign ministry described as a “sharp increase in hate crimes and anti-India activities”.

The advisory was issued a day after Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi raised objections to Canadian authorities allowing a “Khalistan referendum” to take place in Ontario on September 19.

Several thousand Canadian Sikhs voted in the referendum organised by the banned Sikhs for Justice group, which aims to create a country for Sikhs by seceding from India, The Telegraph reported.

On Friday, the foreign ministry said along with India’s High Commission and consulates in the country, it has taken up the matter with the Canadian authorities. They have been requested to investigate the alleged hate crimes and take appropriate action, the statement added.

“...Perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the advisory noted.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

The Indian government also urged citizens to exercise caution in Canada.

“Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in,” the advisory said.

The registration would allow the Indian missions to better connect with citizens in Canada in case of an emergency, it added.