A look at the top headlines of the day:

Rupee breaches 81 against US dollar for first time, Sensex crashes over 1,000 points: The currency recovered some of its losses, but still finished trading at an all-time closing low of 80.98. India cautions citizens in Canada against hate crimes, ‘anti-India activities’: The advisory was issued a day after a foreign ministry spokesperson objected to Canadian authorities allowing a ‘Khalistan referendum’. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena wins court battle against Eknath Shinde faction, to hold Dussehra rally in Mumbai: The matter reached the Bombay HC after the city’s civic body denied permission to both the groups to hold the event citing law and order problems Karnataka government tables Bill for reservation to Kannadigas in education, jobs: The Bill defines Kannadigas as those who have resided in the state for not less than 15 years and can read and write the Kannada language. Kerala HC initiates contempt case against Popular Front of India for hartal after NIA arrests: During the strike called by the Muslim organisation today, protestors smashed windscreens of buses and allegedly attacked police officers. Delhi court transfers Satyendar Jain’s case to new judge on Enforcement Directorate’s plea: The provision, which was scrapped by the Centre on August 5, 2019, provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 after Dussehra break: The provision, which was scrapped by the Centre on August 5, 2019, provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. F-16 deal with Pakistan not in response to India’s relations with Russia, says US: New Delhi has expressed its concerns over the deal for sale of the fighter jet equipment to Islamabad. Urban Naxals opposed Sardar Sarovar Dam by peddling misinformation, alleges Narendra Modi: The prime minister said that an enormous amount of money was wasted due to the delay in completing the project. NIA court rejects Varavara Rao’s plea to travel to Hyderabad for surgery: The activist had told the court that he has cataract in both eyes and the condition requires surgery.