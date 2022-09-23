The big news: Rupee breaches 81 against US dollar for first time, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India cautioned citizens against hate crimes in Canada, and Thackeray-led Sena faction allowed to hold Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Rupee breaches 81 against US dollar for first time, Sensex crashes over 1,000 points: The currency recovered some of its losses, but still finished trading at an all-time closing low of 80.98.
- India cautions citizens in Canada against hate crimes, ‘anti-India activities’: The advisory was issued a day after a foreign ministry spokesperson objected to Canadian authorities allowing a ‘Khalistan referendum’.
- Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena wins court battle against Eknath Shinde faction, to hold Dussehra rally in Mumbai: The matter reached the Bombay HC after the city’s civic body denied permission to both the groups to hold the event citing law and order problems
- Karnataka government tables Bill for reservation to Kannadigas in education, jobs: The Bill defines Kannadigas as those who have resided in the state for not less than 15 years and can read and write the Kannada language.
- Kerala HC initiates contempt case against Popular Front of India for hartal after NIA arrests: During the strike called by the Muslim organisation today, protestors smashed windscreens of buses and allegedly attacked police officers.
- Delhi court transfers Satyendar Jain’s case to new judge on Enforcement Directorate’s plea: The provision, which was scrapped by the Centre on August 5, 2019, provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
- Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 after Dussehra break: The provision, which was scrapped by the Centre on August 5, 2019, provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
- F-16 deal with Pakistan not in response to India’s relations with Russia, says US: New Delhi has expressed its concerns over the deal for sale of the fighter jet equipment to Islamabad.
- Urban Naxals opposed Sardar Sarovar Dam by peddling misinformation, alleges Narendra Modi: The prime minister said that an enormous amount of money was wasted due to the delay in completing the project.
- NIA court rejects Varavara Rao’s plea to travel to Hyderabad for surgery: The activist had told the court that he has cataract in both eyes and the condition requires surgery.