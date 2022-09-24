A look at the top headlines of the day:

BJP expels ex-minister whose son confessed to murdering woman in Uttarakhand: After the administration bulldozed a resort where Pulkit Arya murdered the 19-year-old, angry residents set parts of the building on fire.

Convict in Bilkis Bano case opposes petitions in Supreme Court challenging his release: The convict, Radheysham Shah, said the petitioners have no ‘locus standi’ in the matter.

Punjab CM’s advisors are not briefing him properly, says governor amid tussle over Assembly session: Bhagwant Mann had criticised the governor after he sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session on September 27.

Shashi Tharoor collects nomination forms for Congress presidential poll: The Lok Sabha MP will be competing against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

50 killed in Iran protests over woman’s death, says human rights group: President Ebrahim Raisi said the authorities should ‘deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquility’.

CBI raids 56 locations across country against circulation of child sex abuse material: The operation, code-name Meghchakra, is aimed at identifying and apprehending gangs involved in distributing child pornography through social media platforms.

Beware of fake IT job offers by foreign employers, government warns: The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian youth are taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and forced to work under harsh conditions.

Supreme Court stays deportation of Assam woman excluded from NRC: The judges noted that all her family members have been declared Indian citizens.

Delhi LG orders FIR into alleged Rs 20 crore scam in Jal Board water bills: The amount has been deposited into private bank accounts instead of the official one, VK Saxena has alleged.

Haryana farmers lift highway blockade as government agrees for early paddy procurement: The Punjab and Haryana High Court held a midnight hearing after protestors blocked a key stretch of the Delhi-Ambala National Highway for almost 24 hours.

