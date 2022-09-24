The big news: BJP leader, son expelled amid outrage over Uttarakhand murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A convict in the Bilkis Bano case opposed pleas against his release, and Punjab governor and the AAP slammed each other over Assembly session.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- BJP expels ex-minister whose son confessed to murdering woman in Uttarakhand: After the administration bulldozed a resort where Pulkit Arya murdered the 19-year-old, angry residents set parts of the building on fire.
- Convict in Bilkis Bano case opposes petitions in Supreme Court challenging his release: The convict, Radheysham Shah, said the petitioners have no ‘locus standi’ in the matter.
- Punjab CM’s advisors are not briefing him properly, says governor amid tussle over Assembly session: Bhagwant Mann had criticised the governor after he sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session on September 27.
- Shashi Tharoor collects nomination forms for Congress presidential poll: The Lok Sabha MP will be competing against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
- 50 killed in Iran protests over woman’s death, says human rights group: President Ebrahim Raisi said the authorities should ‘deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquility’.
- CBI raids 56 locations across country against circulation of child sex abuse material: The operation, code-name Meghchakra, is aimed at identifying and apprehending gangs involved in distributing child pornography through social media platforms.
- Beware of fake IT job offers by foreign employers, government warns: The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian youth are taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and forced to work under harsh conditions.
- Supreme Court stays deportation of Assam woman excluded from NRC: The judges noted that all her family members have been declared Indian citizens.
- Delhi LG orders FIR into alleged Rs 20 crore scam in Jal Board water bills: The amount has been deposited into private bank accounts instead of the official one, VK Saxena has alleged.
- Haryana farmers lift highway blockade as government agrees for early paddy procurement: The Punjab and Haryana High Court held a midnight hearing after protestors blocked a key stretch of the Delhi-Ambala National Highway for almost 24 hours.