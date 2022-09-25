Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday killed two militants in the Machil area of Kupwara district, the police said.

Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from the militants.

Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 25, 2022



“Identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” the Jammu Kashmir Police said. “Further details shall follow.”

The incident comes a day after unidentified gunmen attacked two migrant labourers from Bihar in the Pulwama district. They were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

On September 15, two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam area. According to the police, the militants were members of the terror group Ansar Gazwat-ul Hind, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda.