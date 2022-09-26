Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad launched his new Democratic Azad Party in Jammu on Monday, reported ANI.

The former Congress veteran leader, who had resigned from the party on August 26, said that the name of his new party is a mix of Hindi and Urdu and represents the idea of “Hindustan”.

“We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent,” said Azad.

The former Union minister also unveiled the flag of his new party, featuring mustard, white, and blue colour.

“Mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination & limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky,” Azad said.