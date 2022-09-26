A gunman in Russia’s Izhvek city in the Udmurt Republic on Monday opened fire in a school killing 13 persons, including seven children, Sputnik news agency reported. The shooter shot himself after firing in the school.

The gunman is yet to be identified. The investigators said that he was wearing a balaclava and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols, AFP reported.

“All the [law enforcement] services and medics are working on the spot,” said the head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov. “I arrived at the scene, they will promptly report on everything that happens.”

Russia saw two shootings in educational institutions last year.

In September 2021, an 18-year-old student killed eight people at Perm State University in Russia.

In May last year, a teenage gunman had opened fire at a school in Kazan city, killing nine people. After this incident, Russia had raised the legal age for buying firearms to 21 from 18.