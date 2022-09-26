The big news: Blocking accounts violate freedom of speech, Twitter tells HC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rupee hit another lifetime low, and Sonia Gandhi asked for a written report on the crisis over the next Rajasthan CM.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- More than half the tweets Centre wants to block are innocuous, Twitter tells Karnataka HC: The microblogging platform said that there should be statutory safeguards if the governments wants it to remove user accounts, instead of individual posts.
- Rupee hits lifetime low of 81.67 against US dollar: The domestic currency had breached the 81-mark for the first time on Friday. Meanwhile, 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 954 points to close at 57,145, and the broader 50-share NSE Nifty also slumped by 311 points to finish trading at 17,016.
- Sonia Gandhi asks for written report on turmoil over next Rajasthan CM: Senior leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge met the Congress chief on Monday evening after 90 MLAs submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker.
- Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre’s offer to be next attorney general: He told The Indian Express that there was no specific reason behind his decision and that he changed his mind after having second thoughts. Sitting Attorney General KK Venugopal is set to retire on September 30.
- Delhi HC refuses to stay dismissal of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan case: The Centre had sacked Satish Chandra Verma on August 30, a month ahead of his scheduled retirement.
- American media’s coverage of India is biased, claims S Jaishankar: The external affairs minister also said that the US had its own interest, and not countering terrorism on mind, while signing a F-16 jet deal with Pakistan.
- Supreme Court to hear plea challenging UAPA on October 18: The petitioner has argued that the law is being misused by the government as a political tool to target all forms of dissent.
- Chief justice’s son empanelled as Uttar Pradesh government’s lawyer in Supreme Court: Shreeyash Lalit’s appointment was notified on September 21. Besides Shreeyash Lalit, the state government has also appointed three other lawyers as their representatives in the Supreme Court.
- Bombay HC stays IT department notice to Anil Ambani under Black Money Act: The Reliance Group chairperson was served the notice for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds worth more than Rs 814 crore.
- Italy set to get far-right government as Georgia Meloni-led alliance secures maximum votes: Meloni has called for blocking migrants in the past and her coalition partners have supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.