The Supreme Court started live streaming its Constitution bench hearings on Tuesday. They can be viewed on the NIC Webcast channel on YouTube.

The development comes four years after the top court had accepted in principle the idea of live streaming cases of public importance.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Monday had said that the court will have its own platform soon to live stream all Constitutional bench hearings.

He made the announcement while hearing a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader KN Govindacharya, who said that private platforms like YouTube should not get the copyright to stream the Supreme Court proceedings.

On Tuesday, the Constitution benches of the Supreme Court heard three petitions – on the constitutional validity of the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections, petitions filed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, and the challenge to the validity of the All-India Bar Examination. They were live-streamed on YouTube.

After the Dussehra break, the Constitution benches of the court will hear pleas related to the challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the government’s exercise of demonetisation in 2016, abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and a challenge to WhatsApp’s privacy policy.